Vice President Mike Pence to attend 'Cops for Trump' event in Minneapolis next Thursday

Vice President Mike Pence will make another campaign stop in Minnesota next week, his second in a month.

Pence will attend a “Cops for Trump” event in Minneapolis on Thursday, Sept. 24, after first stopping in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

The vice president last visited Minnesota in late August for a campaign rally for the president in Duluth.

Pence’s next visit comes less than a week after President Donald Trump is scheduled to campaign in the state. The president is set to hold a rally in Bemidji on Friday at 6 p.m.

Trump’s opponent, Joe Biden, will visit the state the same day to tour a union training facility in Duluth.

Minnesota, which has voted for a Democratic presidential candidate every year since 1972 but went narrowly for Hillary Clinton in 2016, is seen as a swing state this year.

Both campaigns have booked millions of dollars in Minnesota TV advertising between now and Election Day, though the Trump campaign pulled back some of its planned ad spending this week.

Recent polls show Biden leading Trump in Minnesota. Early voting starts Friday.