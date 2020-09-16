Joe Biden to tour union training center in Duluth, Minnesota Friday

article

Joe Biden will tour a union training center in Duluth, Minn. Friday, his campaign announced Wednesday.

The former Vice President announced he would be coming to Minnesota Friday, a visit which coincides with the first day of early voting in the state. Wednesday, his campaign revealed he will be heading to northern Minnesota.

Biden will tour a union training center before he delivers remarks during his visit.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Bemidji, Minn. the same day. Trump will be hosting an event at Bemidji Aviation Services.