Vehicle goes into building on E. Lake Street in Minneapolis, injuring 2

A vehicle went into a building on East Lake Street in Minneapolis Tuesday morning, injuring two people.

The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. at a building on the 1200 block of East Lake Street, according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson Officer Garrett Parten.

Two people who were inside the building at the time were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Parten said there does not appear to be any structural damage, but an inspector is currently evaluating the building to determine if it is safe.

The fire department evacuated the building. Crews will keep the scene secure until the inspector completes their evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation.