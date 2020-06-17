USPS to set up mobile post office in Minneapolis after 2 locations damaged in riots

The U.S. Postal Service will set up a mobile post office in Minneapolis as the Lake Street and Minnehaha USPS locations relocate due to damage sustained during the riots.

According to the USPS, the mobile post office will be set up in the vacated KMART parking lot on West Lake Street. It will be open June 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the mobile post office, customers can purchase postage, send a package and buy a money order. The mobile post office will take cash, checks and credit/debit cards for purchases. PO Box services and package pickups will not be done at the mobile post office.

The Lake Street and Minnehaha Stations are still relocating operations, but USPS is already moving forward to provide customers with a different local facility.

Customers from ZIP Code 55406 will now be served out of the Main Post Office in downtown Minneapolis.

A special window has been set up for customers to pick up their post office box mail and mail held due to damaged businesses or residences. Mail pick up service will end at 5 p.m. An ID will be required for all mail pickups.

Customers from ZIP Codes 55408 and 55409 will now be served out of the Loring Post Office.