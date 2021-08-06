USA's Allyson Felix to run for Olympic track history in 400m finals

Allyson Felix, a track star with nine medals across four Olympics, is hoping to earn 10 in Tokyo and surpass Merlene Ottey of Jamaica as the most decorated female Olympian in track and field history.

Felix is set to run in the finals of the 400-meters, which begins at 8:35 a.m. ET Friday. But this time around, as a 35-year-old athlete and mother, she knows the task will be difficult.

"You get older, and it seems like it’s harder," Felix said.

Felix has the most Olympic medals for any woman in U.S. track and field history, making her debut as an 18-year-old representing the U.S. at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens. She has earned six gold and three silver medals in her career. Winning one more would tie Carl Lewis' overall Olympic record and pass Ottey for most in women's track and field, with whom she is tied.

On Wednesday, Felix qualified for the final after finishing second in her heat in 49.89 seconds.

Her run will be streamed live on Peacock in coverage that begins at 7:25 a.m. with encores aired in primetime coverage on NBC.

USA's Allyson Felix in the Women's 400m Semifinal at the Olympic Stadium on the twelfth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan on Aug. 4, 2021. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

The road to Tokyo for Felix has been filled with more twists and turns than she might’ve imagined two decades ago when she burst onto the scene as America’s fresh-faced sprint star.

They included the difficult birth of her now-2-year-old daughter, Camryn, who spent time in the neonatal intensive-care unit after she was born; and a very pronounced move into advocacy for female athletes in her sport, many of whom had been left on the sideline by sponsors when they became pregnant.

The COVID-19 pandemic put an even tougher spin on things, costing Felix a year at a time in her career when every day counts. To make the most of the time, Felix found herself waiting outside her house for coach Bobby Kersee to measure out distances on the street so she could train while tracks and gyms were closed.

"My first year back was a struggle, and I just kept getting hit with thing after thing," Felix said. "There was the sponsorship battle, and I was just ‘Man, I hope something comes together for me.’ I just kept fighting. I wanted to give it one more shot."

RELATED: Women’s 400m hurdles: US wins Olympic gold and silver in fastest race ever recorded

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.