Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
15
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 1:45 PM CDT, Martin County, Watonwan County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until THU 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 1:15 PM CDT, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:20 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County

US Army soldier dies after bear attack injuries in Alaska

Published 
Updated 11:58AM
News
Associated Press
Dan Sullivan Campaigns for Senate in Alaska article

Alaska's lay of the land near Moose Pass, Alaska, on October 16, 2014. (Photo by Sebastiano Tomada/Getty Images)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A U.S. Army soldier died of injuries sustained in a bear attack Tuesday in Alaska.

The soldier was part of a small group in a training area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when the bear attacked.

The name of the soldier was being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

RELATED: 'Hank the Tank’: 500-pound black bear ransacks Lake Tahoe homes, evades authorities

The 673d Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the incident.

Florida couple shares experience after running from black bear

Jason and Rachel Smith joined FOX Weather to describe the harrowing experience. The Smiths said they had seen bears before but never had an experience like this.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers were searching for the bear in the area, which is closed to the public for all recreation activity.

No other information was immediately available.