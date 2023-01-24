Fire started at Target Express location in Uptown early Tuesday

A fire started in the entrance of the Target Express in Uptown early Tuesday did not extend to the building, according to authorities.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, at around 3:49 am fire crews were dispatched to reports of an adult man that had broken into and started a fire at Target Express located at 1300 W. Lake Street.

Upon arrival fire crews found smoke showing from the front entrance of the building. Further investigation found no one inside the building, but the sprinkler systems engaged, and a garbage can fire in the front vestibule that had not extended to the building structure.

No one was in the store at the time of firefighter’s arrival, though Minneapolis Police questioned a possible suspect that was standing across the street from the building at the time, based on witness reports.