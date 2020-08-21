Upcoming free COVID-19 testing dates in Hennepin County
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hennepin County is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Health to hold several free COVID-19 testing events over the next few weeks.
Officials say the events are part of an effort to increase access to testing, especially in areas where there are an increased amount of cases. Insurance is not needed to get tested. People can get tested even if they do not have symptoms.
People are encouraged to register in advance. Those attending are asked to wear a mask.
Results are expected back about two to three days after the test.
Tuesday, August 25 - click here to register.
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
PICA Head Start
McKnight Location
4225 3rd Avenue S
Minneapolis, MN 55409
Friday, August 28 - click here to register.
12 - 7 p.m.
New Salem Missionary Baptist Church
2507 N. Bryant Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55411
Tuesday, September 1 - click here to register.
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Bloomington Kennedy High School
9701 Nicollet Ave
Bloomington, MN 55420
For more details about the free COVID-19 testing events, click here.