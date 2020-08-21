Upcoming free COVID-19 testing dates in Hennepin County

Hennepin County is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Health to hold several free COVID-19 testing events over the next few weeks.

Officials say the events are part of an effort to increase access to testing, especially in areas where there are an increased amount of cases. Insurance is not needed to get tested. People can get tested even if they do not have symptoms.

People are encouraged to register in advance. Those attending are asked to wear a mask.

Results are expected back about two to three days after the test.

Tuesday, August 25 - click here to register.

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

PICA Head Start

McKnight Location

4225 3rd Avenue S

Minneapolis, MN 55409

Friday, August 28 - click here to register.

12 - 7 p.m.

New Salem Missionary Baptist Church

2507 N. Bryant Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55411



Tuesday, September 1 - click here to register.

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Bloomington Kennedy High School

9701 Nicollet Ave

Bloomington, MN 55420

For more details about the free COVID-19 testing events, click here.