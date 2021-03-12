University of Minnesota to return to full on-campus operations in fall

The University of Minnesota is planning to return to full on-campus operations this fall on all five of its campuses. The announcement Friday morning coincided with a major announcement from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz loosening COVID-19 restrictions with a significant impact on all corners of Minnesota life.

The U of M has been operating in a hybrid model, with in-person classes and online classes during the 2020-2021 school year. A statement from the university said the return to campus operations in fall "will be more similar to those seen before the pandemic" in both academics and activities.

Until further notice, face coverings and social distancing will still be required on campus. COVID-19 testing will also remain available to all students, faculty and staff.

"Given projections on the number of Minnesotans who will be vaccinated, and relying on continued guidance from our public health colleagues, we are increasingly reassured that we can bring students, faculty and staff back to our campuses while effectively minimizing the risk to our community,'' said a statement from University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel. "I want to reassure all members of our University community that we will continue to closely monitor the status of the pandemic, as well as vaccination rates, throughout this spring and summer. Unforeseen changes in the pandemic may cause us to adjust our planning, but for now we are confident that this decision is supported by the trends related to pandemic, vaccination rates and the high degree of compliance that Minnesotans overall have shown to reduce the spread of the virus."

The University of Minnesota has campuses in the Twin Cities, Crookston, Duluth, Morris and Rochester.