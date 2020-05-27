University of Minnesota to limit relationships with Minneapolis Police Department

The University of Minnesota is limiting its relationships with the Minneapolis Police Department after the death of George Floyd in MPD custody Monday night.

University President Joan Gabel said she directed staff to no longer contract with the MPD for large events like football games, concerts and ceremonies and directed the University’s Police Department to no longer use the MPD for specialized services like K-9 explosive detection units.

“We have a responsibility to uphold our values and a duty to honor them,” Gabel said in a letter to the University of Minnesota community. “We will limit our collaboration with the MPD to joint patrols and investigations that directly enhance the safety of our community or that allow us to investigate and apprehend those who put our students, faculty, and staff at risk.”

The announcement came one day after University of Minnesota Student Body President Jael Kerandi wrote a letter demanding the University ceases partnerships with the MPD. It included a petition.

“There is no more discussion to be had, only action,” Kerandi said on Twitter. “There is no justification for the murder of George Floyd.”