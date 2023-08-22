University of Minnesota investigating potential data breach

article

The University of Minnesota confirmed it is investigating a potential breach of "sensitive data" from the school’s system.

The University of Minnesota spokesperson Jake Ricker said the university learned on July 21 that an unauthorized party "claimed to possess sensitive data" obtained from their school’s system. They contacted law enforcement and launched an investigation with help from outside global forensics professionals in an attempt to verify the claims.

The university did not share how big the potential breach may have been but said, "The preliminary assessment is that the data at issue is from 2021 and earlier."

Since learning of the possible breach, the university has run additional scans, which showed no further "suspicious activity" linked to the incident, and has taken additional steps to enhance its security.

"Alongside experts, the University has taken steps since 2021 to bolster its overall system security through actions such as enhancing multi-factor authentication capabilities and increasing the frequency of monitoring activities," the university spokesperson said.

The university added it has been in regular contact with law enforcement and will notify people if their "sensitive personal data was accessed."

"The safety and privacy of all members of the University community are among the university’s top priorities. The university investigates these situations immediately and fully, and will keep the community informed as additional, relevant information becomes available," Ricker said.

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minneapolis Public School District were affected by cybersecurity attacks.