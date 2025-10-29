University of Minnesota police seeking suspect in Sept. 20 assault

article

The Brief The University of Minnesota Police Department is seeking a suspect after a Sept. 20 assault on campus. Surveillance video shows the suspect at about 9:50 p.m. in the area of 4th St. SE and 16th Avenue SE. The suspect hits a victim multiple times before fleeing the scene.



The University of Minnesota Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a suspect in connection with a Sept. 20 assault on campus.

Dinkytown assault

What we know:

Authorities say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the area of 4th St. SE and 16th Avenue SE.

Police say surveillance video shows a suspect hitting the victim multiple times, and then fleeing the scene. University of Minnesota police said Wednesday they've identified the suspect. They didn't say if the suspect is in custody.

Contact U of M police with info

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may recognize the suspect should contact the University of Minnesota Police Department at (612) 624-COPS. Please reference UMPD case number 25-271089.