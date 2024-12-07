UnitedHealthcare headquarters partially surrounded by fencing as hunt for CEO killer continues

The Brief The UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnetonka is partially surrounded by fencing following the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York. Thompson was fatally shot on Dec. 4 and the killer has not yet been found. Another Minnetonka-based insurance company, Medica, announced it is closing its offices out of an abundance of caution.



Fencing partially surrounds the UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnetonka after the company’s CEO was killed in New York.

What we know

A FOX 9 photographer captured footage showing the campus entrances blocked off by fencing on Saturday.

There was also a police observation trailer placed nearby.

Another Minnetonka-based insurance company, Medica, announced it is closing the office buildings at its headquarters will be "temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution."

FOX 9 reached out to UnitedHealthcare for a statement on the fencing and will update this story if one is recieved.

The investigation and manhunt

In the days since the shooting, the NYPD has been revealing more details about a person of interest's whereabouts before and after Thompson's killing.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect got on a Greyhound bus in Atlanta on Nov. 27 and went to New York City. He then used a fake New Jersey ID to check into a hostel before the shooting.

The New York Police Department on Dec. 5 released new photos of the person of interest that show his face. The images showed a man in the lobby of his New York City hostel, and add to a collection of photos and videos that have been shared since the shooting, including footage of the attack, as well as still frames of the suspect shopping at Starbucks before the attack.

"We are fully cooperating with the NYPD and, as this is an active investigation, can not comment at this time," hostel spokesperson Danielle Brumfitt said in an emailed statement to the AP.

In addition to the words on the bullets, police sources also told FOX News the suspect dropped a burner phone in an alley after the shooting, and the Associated Press is reporting police are also testing a discarded water bottle and protein bar wrapper for his DNA.

Law enforcement officials told the AP they believe the shooter had at least some firearms training and experience with guns based on the surveillance video and evidence from the scene.

Who is Brian Thompson?

Thompson was married and the father of two sons who lived in Maple Grove. He worked at UnitedHealthcare since 2004, serving as the CEO for more than three years.

His wife, Paulette, told NBC News on Wednesday that he told her some people had been threatening him, though she didn't have many details on the threats.

UnitedHealthcare provides coverage for more than 49 million Americans and brought in more than $281 billion in revenue last year. It is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the U.S. and manages health insurance coverage for employers and state and federally funded Medicaid programs, the AP said. In October, UnitedHealthcare was named along with Humana and CVS in a Senate report detailing how its denial rate for prior authorizations for some Medicare Advantage patients has surged in recent years.