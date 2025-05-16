Union, staff, correctional officers respond to Stillwater prison closing

The Brief Correctional officers, staff and the union, AFDCME Council 5, are demanding state leaders stop the closure of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater. They put forward concerns about public safety, putting staff and offenders at "grave risk". They will be holding a press conference regarding the closure at 11 a.m. It can be watched in the player above.



Correctional staff and union leaders are calling for state leaders to stop the closure of Stillwater prison.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. regarding the closure. It can be watched in the player above.

Push to stop Stillwater prison closure

What we know:

Labor unions representing correctional officers and staff in the Department of Correction are holding a press conference Friday, asking state leaders, both Republican and Democrat, and Gov. Tim Walz to stop the closure of Minnesota Correctional Facility–Stillwater (MCF–Stillwater).

They are warning about public safety concerns, and putting offenders and correctional staff at "grave risk".