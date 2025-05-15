Minnesota legislators, Gov. Walz reach deal on state budget targets

The Brief Minnesota legislators and Gov. Tim Walz will announce the bipartisan agreement on state budget targets during a press conference Thursday morning. The deadline for the budget is Monday night at midnight. Further details about the deal were not immediately available.



Just days before the legislative session is set to end, Gov. Tim Walz announced an agreement has been reached between legislative leaders on state budget targets.

Bipartisan budget targets

What we know:

The governor's office said, Gov. Walz, Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, House Speaker Lisa Demuth, and Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman will hold a joint press conference about the agreed upon state budget targets.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m.

The announcement comes a day after Sen. Murphy said a special session was "very, very likely if not inevitable" as budget talks dragged with the clock ticking on the legislative session.

The legislative session ends Monday night at midnight. If a special session is needed, Gov. Walz would have to call it. Leaders say they're hoping a special session will only last a day or two.

What they're saying:

"The hard work and compromise that went into reaching a budget deal represents the best of us as Minnesotans. Our budget framework invests in shared goals like education, health care and family budgets, and prioritizes children, workers and vulnerable communities. We will balance the state budget for the next two years. And now we begin addressing the future budget challenges created by Washington, D.C.," said Senate Majority Leader Murphy. "This wasn’t easy, and that’s a good thing. Legislative leaders and Governor Walz have worked through our differences and met our obligation to get to this point. I'm proud of that. Now we can move forward with our work to finalize our budget in the best interests of Minnesotans."

"While we began this session by navigating a tie in the House and the most closely divided legislature in state history, we’ve been able to come to an agreement that improves the lives of Minnesotans and addresses the budget issues in coming years," said Speaker Demuth. "We still have work to do, and I look forward to finishing this session strong. With this agreement, we’re making life more affordable for Minnesotans, strengthening our state, and making Minnesota a great place to live and work."

