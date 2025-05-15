Stillwater prison to close in phases over 4 years

The Brief Minnesota is closing MCF-Stillwater in phases over four years. The DOC says the Stillwater prison's infrastructure is crumbling, and the closure will minimize ongoing health and safety concerns. The prison was built in 1914.



The State of Minnesota will be closing the prison in Stillwater in phases, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC).

Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Watch live in the player above.

MCF-Stillwater closing

Why you should care:

The DOC says "Legislative Leaders along with Gov. Walz have agreed to a phased closure of MCF-Stillwater to consolidate the state’s prison facilities to enhance the DOC’s economic efficiency, to end state investments into the crumbling infrastructure at MCF-Stillwater, and to minimize the ongoing health and safety concerns the facility presents to both staff and the incarcerated population."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday said the state will take four years to phase out the prison, noting the "deferred maintenance that needs to be done to keep Stillwater even operational is becoming unsustainable."

Walz says the DOC has the capacity within the existing system to be able to house those incarcerated at the Stillwater prison in a safer manner and get the operational costs down.

This phase out will not impact the sentences of those who are currently incarcerated and there will be no early releases, Walz said.

Dig deeper:

The Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater was built in 1914, and is the state's oldest prison and the largest "close-security" institution for adult men in the state.

The prison houses 1,100 inmates and employs about 560 staff members, Walz said.