Unbelted driver killed in southern Minnesota crash

A 58-year-old driver was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning in New Richland Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report said the incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. on the southbound shoulder of Highway 13 at post 17, just south of Highway 30 in Waseca County.

The 58-year-old driver of a Dodge Ram was heading southbound on Highway 13 and collided with a semi-truck heading northbound. The 35-year-old semi-truck driver from North Carolina suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital, according to the report.

The 58-year-old driver from New Richland was killed in the crash. The state patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt during the collision.

The crash report listed alcohol as an "unknown" factor for the Dodge Ram driver but was not considered a factor in the crash for the semi-truck driver. The road was listed as dry at the time of the collision.