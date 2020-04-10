U.S. launches web portal to help Social Security recipients with kids get stimulus checks

article



The Treasury Department has created an online web tool to help make sure those receiving Social Security benefits, who didn't file a tax return recently, can get stimulus checks.

The website is specifically targeted for people who get Social Security retirement, survivors, or disability insurance benefits who have children under the age of 17 and didn't file a tax return in 2018 or 2019.

The portal through the Treasury Department will allow the government to make payments quicker to those families.

Families should receive $1,200 individual payments for adults and an additional $500 per child under age 17.

You can click here to use the web tool.