U.S. Bancorp delays return to in-person work at Minneapolis headquarters

article

U.S. Bancorp is pushing back plans for their corporate employees' return to in-person work at its headquarters in downtown Minneapolis, according to a company spokesman.

The official confirmed workers were scheduled to return on Sept. 7, but the return-to-office date is being delayed until later in the year. Employees will get a month's notice for the new return date.

This decision comes amid growing COVID-19 case rates in Minnesota and nationwide as the delta variant spreads.

U.S. Bancorp is one of the largest employers in Minneapolis, according to Greater MSP.

Advertisement

Earlier this year Target, another big downtown employer, announced plans to leave the City Center building as the company adapts to a hybrid model of remote and in-person work for its corporate staff.

