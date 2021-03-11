Target HQ leaving City Center in downtown Minneapolis

Target announced it will be ending its corporate operations at the City Center building in downtown Minneapolis, according to an email sent to employees Thursday morning.

Corporate employees shifted to remote work during the pandemic. Moving forward, company leaders are promoting a hybrid work model that allows staff to connect virtually and on-site once employees are able to return, the email stated.

"But the reality is that [the hybrid working model] will require less office space, so we’ll be ending our City Center operations in downtown Minneapolis," read the email.

The decision impacts nearly 3,500 employees who were based out of City Center. Those workers, however will continue to have a "home base" at other headquarters buildings in Minneapolis or Brooklyn Park, the email stated.

Before this announcement, Target had postponed the return of its workforce to the downtown headquarters, which drew concern from downtown business owners.

There are no layoffs happening in connection to the City Center change, according to Target.