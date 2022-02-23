Two Uptown robberies reported within hours near same location

Minneapolis police are investigating two separate robberies in Uptown that occurred near the same location within hours of each other.

According to police, around 1 p.m. on Feb. 22, officers responded to the report of a robbery in the parking lot of a business near 1100 Lagoon Avenue in Uptown Minneapolis.

The victim stated that she was entering her vehicle when a male suspect approached her, indicated that he had a gun, demanded her keys, and punched her in the face. The victim began screaming and struggling with the suspect when a witness in the area yelled and started to approach the altercation. At that point the suspect dropped the victim’s keys and fled on foot.

Later that day around 3 p.m. police responded to the report of a robbery in a parking lot at or near the same location of 1100 Lagoon Avenue.

Officers met with two juvenile victims, a male and female, who stated they met with two suspects for the sale of goods. The suspects then robbed the victims at gunpoint of the goods, plus their cell phones.

Any connection to the two incidents is so far unknown and under investigation.

