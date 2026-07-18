Minnesota air quality alert: Wildfire smoke triggers unhealthy conditions July 18–20

The Brief Air quality alert issued for large parts of Minnesota from Saturday, July 18, through Monday, July 20. Wildfire smoke will push air quality to unhealthy levels for everyone in affected areas. Residents are urged to limit outdoor activities and watch for health symptoms.



Minnesota officials are warning residents across much of the state to take precautions as wildfire smoke is set to push air quality into the unhealthy range for everyone this weekend.

Air quality alert due to wildfires

A map of where the air quality alerts are in place. (Supplied)

What we know:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for east central, southeast, south central, and northeast Minnesota, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, and ending at 2 p.m. Monday, July 20. Cities and Tribal Nations affected include Albert Lea, Rochester, Winona, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Prairie Island, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.

READ MORE: Minnesota wildfires: Authorities report firefighting progress after rain, shifting winds

Heavy smoke from wildfires will linger in northeast Minnesota into Sunday morning. Increasing southwesterly winds Sunday afternoon will lead to improved air quality for much of northeast Minnesota, though areas near the shores of Lake Superior and the wildfires themselves may continue to experience poor air quality through the afternoon. The alert for northeast Minnesota is currently set to expire at 7 p.m. Sunday, though some localized smoke may stick around.

Air quality will be in the red AQI category, which means it is unhealthy for everyone. The MPCA says, "In the red area, sensitive groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. Everyone should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors."

Wildfire smoke will move into southeastern and far east central Minnesota early Sunday morning, with unhealthy air expected through Monday morning.

The alert is in place to help people avoid health issues from breathing in fine particle pollution. The MPCA says, "Fine particle levels are expected to reach the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for everyone."

The air may look hazy and smell smoky, and people may notice reduced visibility.

Breathing in wildfire smoke can cause symptoms like irritated eyes, coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath. The MPCA warns that "anyone may begin to experience symptoms such as irritated eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath." Sensitive groups and those with pre-existing conditions could face more serious health problems, including asthma attacks, heart attacks, or strokes.

Minnesota wildfires

The backstory:

The fires began after a dry thunderstorm on July 6 brought more than 1,000 lightning strikes to the region.

Many fires started as a result, with some contained quickly and others growing due to extreme weather.

Fire managers have brought in additional resources, including engines, air support and crews to support local efforts.

More than 70,000 acres have been burned.