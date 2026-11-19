The Brief Minnesota hemp leaders spent this week in Washington lobbying Congress as a ban on most hemp-derived THC products is set to take effect in three weeks. Business owners say another short extension would leave farmers, manufacturers, and retailers in limbo without a clear path to regulation. Supporters are backing the bipartisan Hemp Guardrails Act in the Senate and still need a matching bill in the House.



Minnesota's hemp THC industry says Congress is its last chance to stop a shutdown.

Minnesota businesses make a Washington push

Nothing But Hemp CEO Steven Brown said he spent this week meeting with lawmakers as the federal ban nears. Brown's company is still operating under a short extension, and business owners say the industry is on life support.

Local perspective:

In Burnsville, Northern Diversified Solutions may be one of the most important hemp businesses still standing in Minnesota because it makes the THC ingredient used in drinks and gummies on store shelves. NDS is among the last in Minnesota distilling THC from hemp plants. Without that product, the entire industry would collapse.

CEO Kyle Marinkovich said he is "fighting the good fight."

What they're saying:

"Congress members are a lot more receptive, and they understand the issue," said Brown. "I was literally back-to-back, half hour meetings."

He said lawmakers appear to better understand what is at stake for the industry.

The business owners expected the fight to come down to the wire, but Brown said, "I feel better. I mean, it's fate at the end of the day. So if the hemp industry shuts down, it's meant to be. We're going to keep on fighting."

Senate measure becomes the industry's focus

Congress opened the door to the hemp industry in its 2018 Farm Bill, and the business grew into a multi-billion-dollar market nationwide. Business owners say the pending ban has already pushed many companies out.

The backstory:

Industry leaders are backing the bipartisan Hemp Guardrails Act, introduced in the Senate this week by Minnesota Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Montana Republican Sen. Tim Sheehy. Supporters say it addresses concerns raised by hemp opponents.

"Things like age-gating, things like testing. And we think we've checked pretty much all the boxes. So now it comes down to a vote," said Marinkovich.

What we don't know:

They still need a corresponding bill in the House, and business owners do not know whether Congress will pass that measure or settle for another short extension or do nothing at all and allow the ban to take effect. Marinkovich said another delay alone would not give farmers, manufacturers and retailers the certainty they need.

"You're basically, you're going to keep us in the coma without really any sort of finite line that we can say, ‘okay, we will have regulation, we will open the industry back up’ and that just simply is not practical," said Marinkovich.