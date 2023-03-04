Twin Cities newest food hall opens on Eat Street

The newest destination on Nicollet Avenue in South Minneapolis is helping put the eat back in Eat Street.

Eat Street Crossing is a food hall from the people behind Zen Box Izakaya and Bebe Zito that features everything from ramen, burgers and Brazilian pizza to sushi, ice cream, and bubble tea.

"I'm very relieved. Finally, It's been three years and a lot of hard work, a lot of sweat, a lot of tears and blood and finally, it's happening," said Eat Street Crossing co-owner Lina Goh.

Goh says she grew up in Singapore where food courts are popular, and she was excited to put a modern twist on an old staple.

"I think that's why food halls are so popular because you can kind of do everything, do a lot of things in one spot, in one space," said Goh.

Local food writer Dara Moscowitz Grumdahl says people seem to have an endless appetite for food halls like Keg and Case, Graze and Malcolm Yards because they offer a variety of options at a lower price than traditional sit-down restaurants.

"Food halls have ricocheted across the nation as the way that people want to eat today. It's low commitment, low cost, and a lot of sizzle. People love them," said Dara.

Dara says food halls are also appealing to entrepreneurs because they have lower start-up costs, and established chefs have the potential to reach more customers and try out new concepts.

"They always say if you feed the classes, you'll live like the masses. But if you feed the masses, you'll live like the classes. So people are trying to get that high volume money just like they do at McDonald's," said Dara.

Goh hopes her food hall will remind people why they love Eat Street and help it live up to its name for a new generation.

"Eat Street is such a diverse, culinary place, and we want to be in the district to complement what Eat Street has been known for," said Goh.

Eat Street Crossing's grand opening is Saturday, March 4.