What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (March 3-5)

FOX 9's Ian Leonard Polar Plunge at Lake Waconia

FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard joined other Minnesotans who braved the cold water during Saturday's polar plunge at Lake Waconia for the Special Olympics. The event raised over $200,000 today.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's an event guide: 

Minneapolis Polar Plunge and Frozen 5K:

  • Lake Nokomis, Minneapolis
  • March 4
  • Registration here. Free for spectators.

Start the day with a 5K race around Lake Nokomis, followed by a full day of Polar Plunge and much more. If you would like to dash and splash, you must register for both the Frozen 5K ($40 race fee) and the Minneapolis Plunge ($75 fundraising minimum). If you are planning on participating in both the 5K and Plunge, you must raise at least $115 in total.

Polar Plunge: Braving the icy waters for Special Olympics Minnesota

People continue to make a splash for a great cause this winter. Minnesotans continue to jump into icy waters to benefit Special Olympics Minnesota.

Minneapolis Home and Garden Show:

Spring Dreamin’ at the Minneapolis Convention Center

The Minneapolis Home + Garden show is bringing the blooms to the Convention Center. This year’s show features two indoor pools, an entire home with the latest and greatest in products and design, multiple gardens to peruse and even full-size fairy sheds. The show begins at noon on March 1st and runs through the 5th.

Open House for Youth:

  • Eden Prairie Art Center, Eden Prairie
  • March 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Free admission

Head to this event for art making, demonstrations, and art giveaways! Teaching artists share their knowledge and share upcoming spring and summer programming. Projects are geared toward children ages 4 to 11. 

2023 International Festival of Owls:

A long-eared owl looking from a tree. The Odra region is very popular with long-eared owls. Many animals spend the winter season here in roosting communities. On the wide meadows on both sides of the Oder they find their favorite food mice. The long-

  • Houston High School, Houston
  • March 3 through March 5
  • Free admission

Highlights at this festival include different species of live owls, a birding and natural history bus trip, and the World Owl Hall of Fame awards. Families can build an owl nest box, dissect an owl pellet, make owl crafts, buy owl merchandise, and enjoy eating owl-themed food. 

Bock Fest:

  • Schell's Brewery Grounds, New Ulm
  • March 4 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • $10 per ticket

Schell’s beer, brats, live music and warm fire await you at this weekend festival. Pre-parties can be found throughout New Ulm.

2023 Women's Basketball Big Ten Tournament Hawkeye Huddle:

Join fellow Hawkeye fans in Minneapolis to cheer on the Iowa women’s basketball team in the Big Ten Tournament. The event is free and open to all and includes cash refreshments, light appetizers, a Hawkeye DJ, and giveaways.

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament at Target Center

The Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament is being held at Target Center in Minneapolis this week.