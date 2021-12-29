Twin Cities New Year's Eve events canceled due to cold weather, omicron variant

Whether it’s due to the cold weather or the spread of the omicron variant, some venues across the Twin Cities are canceling their New Year’s Eve plans.

Here’s a list of end-of-year festivities that have been canceled or postponed so far:

The Armory

The Lights All Night two-day EDM festival at the Armory has been canceled "out of concern for our fans, artists, employees, and local communities." The festival said all attendees will receive full refunds.

Black Hart

The Black Hart soccer bar in St. Paul canceled its New Year’s Eve party due to the spread of COVID-19. The bar will be closed until Wednesday, January 5.

Can Can Wonderland

Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul has canceled its New Year’s Eve party out of COVID-19 concerns.

"While we are sad about this, we know it’s the right thing to do, and, rest assured that we will reschedule the festivities for a later date and will keep you posted!" the organization wrote on Facebook Wednesday. "We are making sure our artists and performers are compensated according to their contracts and will do our very best to book them all for our future celebration."

The indoor golf course entertainment center will be closed December 30 through January 6 for a "deep cleaning of our 30,000 square foot space."

First Avenue and associated venues (7th St. Entry, Fine Line, Turf Club in St. Paul, The Fitzgerald Theater, Palace Theatre)

New Year's Eve parties at First Avenue and associated venues in Minneapolis won't go on, according to messages online.

The Fine Line in Minneapolis postponed its "90s VS 00s" New Year's Party.

Aside from NYE events, First Avenue venues also postponed a number of other shows, including pushing The Suburbs show planned for December 31 at the Palace Theatre to February 12, Dessa's show for this Thurday at First Avenue to February 13, and BLOOD $MOKE BODY set for Thursday at the 7th Street Entry to February 17. Reina Del Cid with Tabah and DJ Dave Hoenack at Turf Club on December 31 has also been postponed.

In a show update sent Tuesday evening, First Avenue says they are continuing to monitor shows on a "case-by-case basis" and will update ticket holders as needed.

More on First Avenue's COVID-19 policy here.

GLOW Holiday Festival

The GLOW Holiday Festival at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds is closing early due to the cold weather. It will not be open on Sunday, January 2.

Mortimers

Mortimers bar in Minneapolis announced a hold on shows on Facebook Tuesday, "Due to the surge of the Omicron variant we have decided to put all shows on hold this week. Hopefully we’ll get to see you all soon!! Have a safe and Happy New Year!"

