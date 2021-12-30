LIST: Twin Cities restaurants temporarily closing due to COVID-19 surges

Some restaurants in the Twin Cities metro area have announced temporary closures due to rising COVID-19 cases and staff shortages. Here's the growing list:

Bar la Grassa

Bar la Grassa, located on Washington Avenue in Minneapolis, is closed until Tuesday, January 4. The Italian restaurant says it made the difficult decision due to "rising COVID cases and overall staffing shortages."

Estelle

Estelle in St. Paul says it will be closed until January 10 due to "multiple COVID cases within our team."

"We will be taking this time to isolate and have all staff test before reopening to the public," the southern European restaurant wrote.

The Mac-Groveland neighborhood restaurant will still offer its New Year's Eve takeaway dinner for two.

Martina

Martina announced it will be closed through Sunday, January 2.

"Due to the influx COVID cases amongst our team, we will be closing to allow our staff time to get tested and get healthy," the Argentinean cuisine restaurant wrote on Instagram.

Martina is located near Lake Harriett in the Linden Hills neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Owamni - By the Sioux Chef

Owamni will be closed until January 2, citing that staff members tested positive this week.

The Mississippi River flows in the background as the dining room is filled with customers during lunch service at Owamni by The Sioux Chef restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Expand

"The health of our staff and community is paramount and we choose to be on the side of safety and well being (People over Profits)," the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

The new Indigenous restaurant, located near the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, will reopen on January 19 for its Winter Dinner Series and will require a proof of vaccination to be seated.

Rosalia

Rosalia will be closed through January 2 due to positive COVID-19 cases among their staff.

The fast-casual Mediterranean pizzeria is located in the Linden Hills neighborhood near Lake Harriett in Minneapolis.

St. Paul Grill

St. Paul Grill says it will be closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day "out of an abundance of reasonable caution" for the omicron and delta variants. The downtown St. Paul upscale American eatery will reopen for finer on Wednesday, January 5.

Tria

Tria announced it will be closing on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day and will reopen on Tuesday, January 4.

"With the current surges of the Omicron and Delta Variants, we are taking these preventative measures to keep our Team and you, our valued guests safe and healthy," the restaurant wrote. "We are truly sorry for any inconvenience this might bring, and we hope you understand our reasoning. Pausing and doing what is smart will get us through this."

Tria is located on Centerville Road in the north suburb of North Oaks, Minnesota. The bar and event center serves cuisine inspired by French Americana.

Young Joni

Young Joni has made several adjustments to their services over the next few weeks due to staffing fluctuations.

The northeast Minneapolis award-winning woodfired pizza restaurant will be closed through January 3. It will offer takeaway orders from January 4-8, and reopen in-person dining on January 10.

"As we navigate the twists and turns of Covid, our staffing levels have fluctuated, and for now, we feel it is in our best interest to take a brief pause so the team can reset and take care of themselves," the restaurant wrote. "We apologize for this change in plans and know we are making the best decision for all."

Let us know of any other restaurant closures across the Twin Cities. Email fox9news@fox.com or reach out on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram