Twin Cities members of Alpha Kappa Alpha proud of sorority sister Kamala Harris

When Kama Harris took the stage as the first woman and woman of color to be Vice President-Elect over the weekend, the moment carried special significance to a group of African-American women in the Twin Cities.

“I was so excited,” said Mary Dedaux-Swinton, of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. “It was just amazing. It really is.”

Dedeaux-Swinton is the President of the Twin Cities chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation’s first sorority created by and for Black women.

She says all 110 members of the local chapter were thrilled to see their fellow sorority sister ascend to the one of the most powerful political positions in the world.

“Proud, definitely proud,” Dedeaux-Swinton said. “It’s just another illustration of what Black women can accomplish to me.”

Harris joined AKA as a student at Howard University in Washington, D.C. in the mid-1980s and has remained involved with the organization ever since.

Dedeaux-Swinton believes Harris being Vice President will shine a light on the benefits of historically Black colleges and universities like Howard as well as the Black Greek system.

“it’s the new American story because when I grew up the American story didn’t have people who look like me in it,” she added. “But now, that story does. It’s amazing. It’s great.”

Once Harris is in the White House, Dedeaux-Swinton believes she will highlight issues that affect Black women across the country and be an example to little girls of color everywhere that the American dream includes them too.

“I’m excited she is being able to show yes, yes you can do this,” Dedeaux-Swinton said. “It’s not just for the other group of people. It’s for everyone.”