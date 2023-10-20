Twin Cities Marathon refunds offered following race cancellation

Following the cancellation of the Twin Cities Marathon due to abnormally warm weather, organizers have said they will offer refunds to registered participants and guarantee access to next year’s event.

Event organizers Twin Cities In Motion says that runners will receive a refund equal to their registration payment as compensation for the canceled races on Oct. 1.

"Through utilizing event cost savings, insurance coverage, and Board-approved cash reserves, we are able to stretch resources and offer a full refund to all affected runners," Twin Cities in Motion said in a statement. "We understand the race cancelation was a difficult and emotional experience. While a registration refund does not replace the experience of a great, safe race and does not necessarily cover all the expenses incurred for race weekend, we are glad to be able to refund runners their race registration."

In addition to a refund, runners will receive exclusive guaranteed access to the event in 2024 at prices equal to 2023, organizers said.

This year’s race was canceled due to the "Black Flag" conditions two hours before it was set to start.

"It saddens Twin Cities In Motion and its partners to be unable to hold the races that runners have been pointing toward for months, but the safety of participants and the community will always be our primary concern. Extreme heat conditions can tax both runners and our emergency medical response systems. We ask the entire running community to come together for the safety of everyone involved," the Race Organizers said in a statement at the time.

However, that didn’t stop some would-be participants from running the race anyway. Social media posts showed hundreds of runners on the course, using their own supplies to deal with the heat and having locals coming out to cheer them on.