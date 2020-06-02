Twin Cities law enforcement briefed on possible Obama, Pence visits this week
(FOX 9) - The Secret Service is briefing local law enforcement about possible visits to the Twin Cities this week by former President Barack Obama and Vice President Mike Pence, FOX 9 has learned.
Obama would be attending Thursday’s memorial for George Floyd.
Pence would be visiting Friday.
Law enforcement sources tell FOX 9 Investigator Tom Lyden they are concerned a Pence visit could further enflame and motivate rioters in the Twin Cities.
This is a developing story.