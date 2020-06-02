Expand / Collapse search
Twin Cities law enforcement briefed on possible Obama, Pence visits this week

FILE: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to young leaders from across Europe in a Town Hall-styled session on April 06, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. ( Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images )

(FOX 9) - The Secret Service is briefing local law enforcement about possible visits to the Twin Cities this week by former President Barack Obama and Vice President Mike Pence, FOX 9 has learned.

Obama would be attending Thursday’s memorial for George Floyd.

Pence would be visiting Friday.

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 9 Investigator Tom Lyden they are concerned a Pence visit could further enflame and motivate rioters in the Twin Cities.

This is a developing story. 