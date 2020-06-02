Twin Cities law enforcement briefed on possible Obama, Pence visits this week

article

The Secret Service is briefing local law enforcement about possible visits to the Twin Cities this week by former President Barack Obama and Vice President Mike Pence, FOX 9 has learned.

Obama would be attending Thursday’s memorial for George Floyd.

Pence would be visiting Friday.

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 9 Investigator Tom Lyden they are concerned a Pence visit could further enflame and motivate rioters in the Twin Cities.

This is a developing story.