Twin Cities janitors strike due to unfair labor practices, no contract reached

article

Commercial janitors are striking in Minneapolis Monday after months of bargaining and no contract being reached.

In February, 8,000 members of the SEIU Local 26 union voted to call an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) strike if these practices continued and contracts weren't reached. Over 4,000 commercial janitors started their three-day strike on Monday outside the Ameriprise Financial Headquarters in Minneapolis.

Many commercial janitors who are striking work in office buildings in the Twin Cities metro. Union members say they are struggling to gain fair wages, retirement security and other benefits.

Janitors began striking at 6 a.m. Monday, with a larger rally scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday evening. Janitors are expected to strike at more than 100 buildings across the Twin Cities metro over the next three days, with the picket line expected to grow.

Many groups from the ULP strike vote have reached deals to avoid strikes, including retail janitors who mostly work in big box department stores and security officers. As for commercial janitors, a settlement was not reached after a major bargaining session on March 1.

The next bargaining session is set for Friday.