Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
17
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

Twin Cities home prices 50% higher than 5 years ago, report finds

By
Published 
Real Estate
FOX 9

Home price continue to rise in the Twin Cities

(FOX 9) - A newly released report from Minneapolis Area Realtors shows the average price for a home in the Twin Cities in April was $370,000, up 10% from April of last year and up 51% compared to April of 2017.

The report also found that rising costs have pushed the housing affordability index down to levels the Twin Cities market hasn’t experienced since 2004. 

The Twin Cities market continues to struggle with housing inventory. Inventory in April was down 9.2% compared to last year and marks the 25th consecutive month of inventory declines. 

Minneapolis Area Realtors President-elect Nene Matey-Keke says one of the reasons the market is so out of balance right now is because of unanticipated disruptions from the pandemic. He says, many people and families wanted more space for home offices or school work during the pandemic, so they were moving. Now that some of those pandemic needs have become less urgent, he says the market could start easing back to a more normal. 

"There are circumstances that have made people want to move. Well, those circumstances aren’t as prevalent, so, you’re not having as many people having that strong push and desire to move around. So, is there some going back to a normal intent and interest? Yes," Matey-Keke said. 

If you’re in the market to buy, Matey-Keke recommends you make sure you’re prepared for the process, have a pre-approved loan, and if you’re interested in a house on the market act fast, because it likely will not stay on the market for long. 