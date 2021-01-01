Twin Cities family welcomes New Years baby boy shortly after midnight

article

A Twin Cities couple is starting off their New Year with a bundle of joy, as their little bundle of joy became one of the first babies born in 2021.

"A sense of relief, we’re happy he’s here and healthy," said Melissa Hennessey.

A New Year brings a new addition to the family for Melissa and Chris Hennessey. John Robert Hennessey was born at 12:27 Friday morning at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood. He is the first baby to arrive within the M Health Fairview System in 2021.

"It’s just been a fun way to welcome him into the world as if it weren’t exciting already enough on its own, it just brings another element of like aww this is really cool," said Melissa.

After more than 30 hours of labor, the little one's arrival is still coming as a bit of surprise.

Advertisement

"First, he was three weeks early which was a surprise," said Melissa. "And the fact that I had been in labor for so long, you never would have thought that he would have been born in 2021. We thought for sure that we’d have him before then."

When it came to naming their newborn, the couple turned to the family tree.

"John Gene McDonough was my great grandfather and he was the Mayor of St. Paul, so that’s just a family name but also a cool tidbit about family history," said Melissa.

This is the couple's fifth child, yet another bundle of joy that brings this family a sense of peace.

"I think it’s pretty exciting and it’s a neat way to come into the world, it will be memorable forever," said Chris.

"Feeling really grateful that I think he is just going to be a calm and peaceful presence in all of our lives," added Melissa.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the hospital, John has yet to be introduced to his four siblings. Mom and son are expected to go home on Saturday.