Longtime Twin Cities caretaker celebrates retirement after over 30 years of service

Living Well Disability Services residents in Mendota Heights were emotional on Sunday, as they celebrated the upcoming retirement of longtime caretaker Beth Ryan.

Ryan has spent more than 35 years making sure people with disabilities live happy and healthy lives.

"It’s been very nice to have her around. She’s a sweetheart," resident Denise Anderson told FOX 9.

Ryan’s work took her to 30 homes across the Twin Cities metro, helping about 250 residents with cooking, cleaning, bathing and feeding.

"I love feeling that I made a difference every single day," Ryan explained. "Everyday I go home feeling good about myself, feeling good about some of the things I’ve done during the day."

In her time with the company, Ryan even managed to recruit more than a dozen of her family members to follow in her footsteps and join her work family.