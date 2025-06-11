Twin Cities activists protest ICE raids

Protesters are holding a rally at the Lake Street/Marshall Avenue Bridge to voice their opposition to ICE raids that have intensified during the second Trump administration.

Activists from multiple Twin Cities organizations say they are standing in solidarity with the protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles.

Federal law enforcement in Minneapolis

The backstory:

This protest comes about a week after federal agents, including ICE personnel, served multiple search warrants at a Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis.

That investigation reportedly led to the recovery of 900 pounds of meth.

A woman from St. Paul is also charged with assaulting a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy while she protested the presence of federal authorities on Lake Street.