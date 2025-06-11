St. Paul woman assaulted law enforcement during mistaken ICE raid protest: Charges

The Brief Federal authorities released new details this week on a criminal investigation that occurred in Minneapolis the week prior. Authorities say the June 3 investigation was linked to a drug investigation that resulted in the seizure of 900 pounds of meth. However, the efforts were mistaken by bystanders as an immigration raid by ICE officials. Isabel Lopez, 27, of St. Paul, is accused of obstructing the investigation, attacking agents and officers, kicking an FBI agent and throwing a softball at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy.



A criminal investigation along Lake Street in Minneapolis that was mistaken for an immigration raid by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has resulted in the arrest of Isabel Lopez, after she was accused of throwing a softball at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy as part of the protest.

Federal investigation leads to protest

The backstory:

A federal task force swarmed Cuatro Milpas, a Mexican restaurant at Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue in Minneapolis, on June 3 as part of the criminal investigation. A collective task force included Homeland Security and ICE agents, which sparked rumors online that an ICE raid was underway in Minneapolis.

The rumors brought a crowd of protesters to the intersection, who showed up to oppose the ICE operation. Authorities later clarified the operation was a criminal investigation – not an immigration enforcement action.

Isabel Lopez arrested, charged

What we know:

During the protest, tensions grew between activists and law enforcement that ultimately resulted in charges against Isabel Lopez, 27, of St. Paul, who authorities say attacked federal agents.

Lopez is accused of obstructing the investigation, attacking agents and officers, kicking an FBI agent and throwing a softball at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy. When law enforcement officers attempted to arrest her, prosecutors say she punched an FBI agent in the head.

She is charged with assaulting, resisting and impeding officers.

The complaint states the task force executed eight search warrants on the same day in Burnsville, Bloomington, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville, Minneapolis and Northfield.

However, due to the protest, authorities said they had to leave the investigation scene in Minneapolis before they could "collect all the desired evidence" related to the criminal investigation.

Authorities say before the June 3 searches, authorities had already uncovered 900 pounds of crystal meth during a separate search.

The meth was concealed in multiple tubes held in large spools of metal found inside a storage shed in Burnsville.

Prosecutors say the street value of that meth is worth between $22 million and $25 million.

Protest planned in support of Lopez

Dig deeper:

On Thursday, a group called MPLS ICE Watch organized a protest outside the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minnesota, where Lopez is believed to be held.

"The government is cracking down on our first amendment rights and Isavela [sic], is a crucial defender of those rights and the rest of our inalienable human rights," a social media post reads, while encouraging those to show solidarity with her efforts in person.