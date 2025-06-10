Lake Street ICE investigation: Seizure of 900 pounds of meth linked to search

The Brief Federal authorities released new details on a criminal investigation last week in Minneapolis that was mistaken for an ICE raid. The St. Paul woman is accused of attacking federal agents and law enforcement officers. Authorities say the June 3 investigation is linked to a drug investigation that resulted in the seizure of 900 pounds of meth.



Authorities say the criminal investigation along Lake Street in Minneapolis last week, that was mistaken for an ICE raid, started with the seizure of 900 pounds of meth.

Lake and Bloomington investigation

The backstory:

A federal task force swarmed Cuatro Milpas, a Mexican restaurant at Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue, on Tuesday, June 3 for a criminal investigation. The task force included Homeland Security and ICE agents, which sparked rumors online that an ICE raid was underway.

The rumors sparked a crowd of protesters who showed up to oppose the ICE operation. Authorities later clarified the operation was a criminal investigation – not an immigration enforcement action.

Woman charged

What we know:

During the protest, there were clashes between activists and law enforcement.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced charges against a woman who they say attacked federal agents.

Isabel Lopez, 27 of St. Paul, is accused of obstructing the investigation, attacking agents and officers, kicking an FBI agent and throwing a softball at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy. When law enforcement officers attempted to arrest her, prosecutors say she punched a FBI agent in the head.

She is charged with assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers.

Because of the protest, authorities said they had to leave the investigation scene before they could "collect all the desired evidence" related to the criminal investigation.

New details in criminal investigation

What's new?:

The complaint against Lopez shed new details about the criminal investigation on Lake Street.

After the protest, authorities only said the task force was looking into a multinational investigation related to human and drug trafficking.

The new complaint states the task force executed eight search warrants on June 3 in Burnsville, Bloomington, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville, Minneapolis, and Northfield.

Authorities say before the June 3 searches, authorities had uncovered 900 pounds of crystal meth during a separate search. The meth was concealed in multiple tubes held in large spools of metal. Prosecutors say the street value of that meth is between $22 million and $25 million.

The meth was found in a storage shed in Burnsville.

During the June 3 searches, investigators seized other items, including gold-plated firearms and portraits of Scarface.