TSA at MSP Airport intercepts 2 guns on same day

The Brief TSA confiscated two loaded handguns in separate incidents on Tuesday. The guns were loaded and found in travelers' carry-on bags. Travelers can pack guns in their checked baggage so long as they follow specific requirements. Guns are not allowed in carry-on baggage.



2 guns discovered at MSP

What happened:

The two guns were found in travelers' carry-on bags when they presented them for screening on Tuesday, TSA said in a press release on Thursday. MSP Airport Police responded to the security checkpoint for each incident and confiscated the guns.

Passengers are not allowed to travel with a gun or ammunition in their carry-on luggage. People who bring their gun to a security checkpoint could face a federal financial civil penalty of up to $17,062, according to TSA's website. TSA will also revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession, a press release said.

What they're saying:

"With our summer travel season underway, we strongly encourage passengers to pack smart and start with an empty bag," said Marty Robinson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Minnesota. "Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is a careless, expensive mistake that increases risks to passengers and airport employees. Individuals who own firearms should familiarize themselves with regulations regarding where their weapons can and cannot be carried."

By the numbers:

So far this year, TSA has found 22 guns at MSP security checkpoints.

Last year, TSA found 52 guns at MSP security checkpoints over the entire year. That was down compared to 2023, when TSA found 53 guns at MSP security checkpoints, and was below the national average.

At Duluth International Airport in 2024, TSA found two firearms, while TSA discovered one firearm at the security checkpoints at Rochester International Airport, a press release said.

At security checkpoints nationwide in 2024, TSA intercepted 6,678 guns — an average of 18 guns per day. About 94% of the guns were loaded. In 2023, 6,737 guns were found at security checkpoints in the United States.

Air travel with guns

What you can do:

While guns are not allowed in carry-on baggage, they are permitted in checked bags if they are unloaded and packed separately from ammunition. They must also be in a locked hardback case, and it must be declared at the airline check-in counter.

For more on traveling with guns, visit the TSA's website here.