TSA found 53 guns at MSP Airport security checkpoints in 2023

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County
16
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Houston County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Watonwan County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, McLeod County, Meeker County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Wright County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 2:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County

TSA found 53 guns at MSP Airport security checkpoints in 2023

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
FOX 9

Record number of guns showing up airports

MSP Airport, like others, is seeing a growing problem of guns being brought to the airport.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Dozens of firearms were recovered at security checkpoints in the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in 2023, according to federal officials. 

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said officers at MSP found 53 firearms in 2023, five fewer guns than the year before. In previous years, TSA agents at MSP found 58 firearms in 2022, 56 firearms in 2021, 34 firearms in 2020, and 40 firearms in 2019.

"Responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint," Minnesota TSA Federal Security Director Marty Robinson said in a statement. "We urge passengers to start with an empty bag so you know with certainty that there is nothing prohibited inside. Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is a careless, dangerous mistake that passengers can easily avoid."

TSA screened more than 13.4 million crew and passengers at MSP last year and discovered one firearm for every 253,361 travelers, according to federal officials. 

RELATED: TSA raises alarm about record numbers of guns being confiscated at airports

While MSP saw a drop in the number of firearms, TSA seized a record number of guns at U.S. airports. In 2023, agents stopped 6,737 guns at checkpoints, nearly 200 more firearms than in 2022. Federal officials say an estimated 95% of firearms were loaded, up from 88% of loaded firearms found the year prior. 

Here are the airports with the highest number of guns caught by TSA at checkpoints in 2023:

  1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) - 451
  2. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) - 378
  3. Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) - 311
  4. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) - 235
  5. Nashville International Airport (BNA) - 188
  6. Denver International Airport (DEN) - 178
  7. Orlando International Airport (MCO) - 164
  8. Tampa International Airport (TPA) - 144
  9. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) – 135
  10. Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) – 125

Passengers who are caught with a firearm in their carry-on bag can face a civil penalty of up to $15,000 and could have their TSA PreCheck revoked for at least five years for the offense. 

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms, but they must be packed in a checked bag, be separate from ammunition, locked in a hardback case, and be unloaded, and passengers must inform the airline of the firearm when checking in. Firearm possession laws vary by state, so travelers should check the areas they are flying to and from. 

Related

Loaded gun found in airline employee's bag at MSP security checkpoint
article

Loaded gun found in airline employee's bag at MSP security checkpoint

Transportation Security Administrator (TSA) said an officer at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) stopped an airline employee from attempting to bring a loaded handgun through security.   