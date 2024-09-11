Trump's claims during debate prompt look at progress rebuilding Lake Street after unrest

The Brief During a debate, former President Donald Trump claimed that Minneapolis "burned down" during the unrest following George Floyd's murder, suggesting widespread destruction and lack of accountability for those involved. While parts of Minneapolis experienced significant damage during the riots, many affected buildings have been restored. Key sites like the Target and Cub on Lake Street reopened shortly after being burned, and the historic Coliseum building has been renovated into a black business incubator. The Lake Street Council raised $12 million to aid 500 businesses and nonprofits, but estimates suggest it could take years and around $250 million to fully restore the area.



During his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, former president Donald Trump claimed Minneapolis burned down during the unrest following the murder of George Floyd.

"When are the people who burned down Minneapolis going to be prosecuted?" Trump said during one exchange.

Context

While pockets of Minneapolis saw widespread destruction during the riots, many of the buildings that were affected have been restored.

The third precinct is still boarded up but the Target and Cub on Lake Street reopened months after they burned down.

The historic Coliseum building just reopened as a black business incubator in June, after being torched during the protests.

"Lake Street's future is bright and we are looking to moving forward together," said Carlos Corral from the Lake Street Council.

Work left to be done

The organization raised about $12 million to help 500 businesses and nonprofits get back on their feet.

But the council says it could take years and $250 million to completely restore the multicultural corridor.

"We want to focus on making sure that everyone knows that Lake Street continues to grow, continues to become more beautiful. and we want people from outside of the Twin Cities to come and shop on Lake Street," said Corral.

Don Blyly reopened Uncle Hugo's Science Fiction BookStore a block from the third precinct, two years after his previous building near Chicago and Lake was set on fire during the unrest.

He says the rebuilding of Lake Street has come a long way, but it still has a long way to go.

"I think it still has a lot of things going for it and eventually it will get reborn," said Blyly.

Looking forward

Another example of the vitality returning to Lake Street is a taco tour that will take place there this weekend, with more than 20 Latino-owned businesses taking part.