Trump visits Wisconsin farm to boost rural support as confidence dips

The Brief President Trump visited Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin on Friday afternoon to connect with farmers and support a Congressional candidate. Farmers welcomed Trump, but recent surveys show many feel worse off financially due to tariffs and the war in Iran. Trump highlighted past financial aid for farmers and predicted better prices ahead.



President Trump made a stop in western Wisconsin to rally support among farmers and help a Congressional candidate ahead of the 2026 election.

President Trump meets with farmers in Chippewa Falls

What we know:

President Trump was greeted by a friendly crowd of farmers and supporters at Custer Farms on Friday afternoon. The event was designed to appeal to farmers, a group that strongly backed Trump in 2024.

During the rally, Derrick Van Orden energized the crowd by asking, "Who here’s excited to see President Donald J Trump," drawing cheers from those gathered.

Trump addressed the crowd, saying, "The heat that I had to take for the farmer and for the military because they [Democrats] don’t want anything to do with the farmer or the military," said President Trump.

However, a recent survey of farmers found that 94% do not believe their financial situation has improved over the last year. Many blame tariffs and the ongoing war in Iran for their struggles.

The Trump administration previously provided a $12 billion bailout for farmers, along with tax incentives for rural communities and changes to estate taxes to help families keep their farms.

President Trump told the crowd, "Your fertilizer’s down, your energy’s down, your gasoline is going to come down."

The visit also aimed to boost Derrick Van Orden, a Trump Republican who has narrowly won the last two elections and faces a tough race in 2026.

The event drew a full house inside and an overflow crowd waiting outside in the rain, with chants of "USA, USA" echoing through the rally.

Local perspective:

Farmers in the region have benefited from past financial aid and tax changes, but many still feel economic pressure.

Trump’s visit signals his continued focus on rural voters and efforts to maintain their support heading into the next election.

Community members turned out in large numbers, showing both enthusiasm for the president and concern about their current financial challenges.

Big picture view:

Trump’s visit comes as Democrats target the Congressional seat held by Van Orden, making rural Wisconsin a key battleground in 2026.

The president’s promises of better prices and continued support for farmers are central to his message.

The rally highlighted both the loyalty of Trump’s rural base and the challenges facing farmers, who are watching closely to see if promised improvements materialize.