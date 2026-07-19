Founder of Untiedt's Vegetable Farm remembered for life rooted in generosity

The Brief Jerry Untiedt, 77, passed away on July 6. Loved ones and the community are paying tribute to his life and legacy. Untiedt's Vegetable Farm was founded in 1971.



Family and friends are honoring a Minnesota farming icon. Jerry Untiedt’s legacy is rooted in much more than the fresh produce his farm provided.

Rooted in love, family

The backstory:

Jerry was a Twin Cities native. Jerry and his wife, Sue, decided to move near Waverly in the 1970s and founded Untiedt’s Vegetable Farm.

As his family grew to include four daughters, so did the farm, and the community he had cultivated over the years.

What we know:

Jerry’s family says he passed away on July 6 at 77-years-old from heart complications. He lived a life rooted in family and generosity.

Many Minnesotans might not have had the chance to meet Jerry, but you have probably eaten something from Untiedt's Vegetable Farm, maybe without realizing it. The farm supplies the Minnesota State Fair’s Corn Roast, farm stands across the Twin Cities and grocery stores.

Untiedt's legacy

What they're saying:

As loved ones and the community honor his legacy, they remember his advocacy and passion.

"The workers and making sure they were treated well, but that they were able to come here and work, and that was something he spent a lot of time on, both in St. Paul and Washington D.C. Jerry was well known by our state’s politicians," said Thom Petersen, MN State Commissioner of Agriculture.

"We’ll probably continue learning the lessons he didn’t get to teach us while he was here," said Jenna Untiedt, Jerry’s daughter and Retail Operations Manager at Untiedt's Vegetable Farm. "Inspire the next generation because so many family farms are disappearing. He wants them to continue. He wants people to know and understand where their food is coming from, and so that was instilled in all of us, and we work hard to keep that alive."

"He wanted to produce a quality product and if he had a little extra, make sure we’re helping other people out," said Paul Nelson, Jerry’s son-in-law, and Head Grower at Untiedt's Vegetable Farm.

"Jerry took more pride in quality. Meet him in the cornfield, he wanted to show you the tons. For a lot of people, they try to hide their secrets. He enjoyed showing it," said Brad Ribar, owner of the Corn Roast at the Minnesota State Fair.

"From time, resources, money, just an incredibly generous man," said Max Maddaus, Director of Perishable Operations, Kowalski's Markets. "He was happy to do you a favor, do your business a favor, do your family a favor. Something he thrived on, being able to help people. My kids still, their favorite thing to do in the summer is to go out to Jerry’s farm. I’d always call Jerry and ask if we could come out and of course, always yes."

"You couldn’t find a more kind person than him. He’ll be missed for sure," said Brad Chmielewski, Stoney Brook Farms.