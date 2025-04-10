MN DFLers propose ‘Trump, Musk administration attacks’ protection bills

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers are announcing several proposals they say will protect Minnesotans from "the Trump administration’s actions" they claim hurt workers and families. Protections in the proposals are said to include a relocation bonus program for veterans and an action plan for tariff impacts. Since his inauguration in January, Trump has introduced a flurry of policies and executive orders that liberal politicians say can hurt Minnesotans.



Minnesota’s democratic lawmakers are proposing legislation they claim will fight back against "the Trump administration’s actions that are hurting workers, families, and Minnesotans across our state."

Trump, Musk attack legislation

What we know:

Lawmakers say they are set to discuss proposals that are aimed at protecting unemployment insurance for federal employees who "were misled by Elon Musk's ‘fork in the road’ emails."

Other priorities include a relocation bonus program for veterans that "the Trump administration has fired" and a bill creating an action plan to address "the impact of the Trump tariffs on the affordability of basic goods and broader economic challenges for Minnesota businesses, consumers, and our workforce as a whole."

A press conference featuring Minnesota House Representatives Emma Greenman (DFL-Minneapolis), Pete Johnson (DFL-Duluth), Matt Norris (DFL-Blaine) and Mike Howard (DFL-Richfield) and Senator Grant Hauschild (DFL-Hermantown) can be viewed in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Trump policy concerns

Dig deeper:

Since his inauguration in January, the Trump administration has introduced a flurry of policies and executive orders that liberal politicians say can hurt Minnesotans.

Continued tariff and trade war escalations have created uncertainty throughout financial markets in both the U.S. and globally.

Meanwhile, college students have increasingly reported interactions with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that some say have led to deportations.