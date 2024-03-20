Travis Kelce is reportedly in talks to host a reboot of ‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?’

article

Travis Kelce is reportedly in talks to host a reboot of the TV quiz show "Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?"

Variety reported they spoke with two people familiar with conversations about the potential deal.

The reboot would reportedly diverge in several ways from its predecessor, which started in 2007 and consisted of four seasons hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy that aired on FOX.

The show has already been reimagined one other time, in a Nickelodeon version hosted by John Cena in 2019.

The reboot currently in reported talks featuring the football star would air on Amazon Prime and have celebrity guests on the school panel rather than children, according to Variety’s sources.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Prime Video for comment.

Kelce is no stranger to hosting after doing so on "Saturday Night Live" this past season. He’s also had the reality TV series, "Catching Kelce," while co-hosting one of the most popular podcasts out, "New Heights," with his older brother, Jason Kelce.

Athletes have become hosts of game shows before, but it was post-career for those like Peyton Manning in "College Bowl" and Michael Strahan in "The $100,000 Pyramid."

Aaron Rodgers also briefly hosted "Jeopardy!" in April 2021 for a two-week stint, though it was in the offseason.

This story was reported from Detroit. FOX News contributed.