Travel during MEA break: MSP says to expect increased wait times

The Brief The Minnesota Educator Academy (MEA) conference is held every year in October as a one-day professional development event for educators in the state. However, with fewer than 700 of the state's 80,000 educators actually attending the conference in person, the stretch has become more of a fall break for families. MSP airport says to expect increased traffic throughout the week as people leave and return before classes resume.



Officials with the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) are telling families to expect increased travel and extended delays during MEA break this week.

MEA travel in Minnesota

What we know:

The annual MEA break in Minnesota begins on Wednesday, Oct. 14, and goes through the end of the week – giving families an opportunity to take a fall vacation before the holidays.

MSP officials say staff are anticipating a projected 16% increase in passengers above average fall levels during the stretch this year.

Approximately 50,000 people are forecast to pass through security checkpoints on both Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 15, officials say.

Dig deeper:

MEA week will wrap up on Sunday, Oct. 18, with MSP checkpoints for that day forecast to see more than 44,000 people.

Early morning and late afternoons will be the busiest periods at MSP terminals, according to officials.

Travelers should generally arrive three hours before international flights and two hours before domestic departures.

Travel tips during MEA

Why you should care:

MSP officials shared some tips for traveling during MEA week and other peak events:

MSP passengers can reserve a free spot in the security line through MSP RESERVE at no charge. Reservation times vary per terminal and availability is limited.

Travelers can reserve parking online to guarantee a spot and capture the lowest daily rates. Bookings must be made at least 12 hours before the scheduled arrival time.

Travelers in Terminal 1 should check the checkpoint wait-time boards when they enter the ticketing lobby. Passengers can access all gates from either checkpoint, but the North Checkpoint often has shorter wait times.

During busy times, drivers can go up or down to Terminal 1’s departures or arrivals levels to pick up or drop off passengers.

To reduce traffic at curbside pick-up areas, drivers waiting for passengers are encouraged to use MSP’s cell phone lots on Post Road.

What is MEA break?

The backstory:

The Minnesota Educator Academy (MEA) break is held every year in October as a one-day professional development event for educators in the state.

The conference has been a yearly gathering for educators in the state since the 1800s.

The annual conference is on Thursday this year at the St. Paul RiverCentre, and Education Minnesota says more than 80,000 members are invited to attend, with this year's sessions including AI in the classroom, teacher burnout and grief, along with relicensing courses.

However, in-person attendance by teachers being offered the benefit remains sparse.

According to Education Minnesota, 669 people attended the conference in 2023, while only 621 attended in 2024 and 659 attended in 2025.