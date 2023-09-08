Traffic could be crazy in Twin Cities with roads closed, Twins and Vikings games

Fans heading to the Twins or Vikings game this weekend should schedule some extra time on the road as several closures could cause some major traffic jams.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday and lasting until 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, there are a couple of big road closures planned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

I-35W in Richfield and Bloomington

Northbound and southbound I-35W in Richfield and Bloomington will be closed so crews can complete utility work, begin permanent ramp construction and build bridge piers.

Northbound I-35W will be closed between I-494 and 78th Street. The following ramps will also be closed:

Eastbound I-494 to northbound I-35W

Northbound I-35W to westbound I-494

82nd St. to northbound I-35W

Additionally, Southbound I-35W will be closed between Highway 62 and I-494, including all ramps to and from southbound I-35W between Highway 62 and I 494, according to MnDOT.

Motorists using northbound I-35W will be detoured to I-494 to Highway 77 to Highway 62. Those heading on southbound I-35W will be detoured to Highway 62 to Highway 100 to I-494.

To learn more about this closure project, visit MnDOT's website here.

Eastbound I-94 closure in north Minneapolis

Eastbound Interstate 94 between Interstate 394 and Interstate 694 will be closed this weekend as crews begin painting the Plymouth Avenue beige that crosses over I-94, according to MnDOT.

The following ramps will also be closed:

Southbound Hwy 252 to eastbound I-94/southbound Hwy 100/eastbound I-694

53rd Ave/W. Lyndale Ave. to eastbound I-94

49th Ave./48th Ave/N. Lyndale Ave. to eastbound I-94

Dowling Ave. to eastbound I-94

Broadway Ave. to eastbound I-94

Motorists will use I-694 to Highway 169 to I-394 as a detour.

To learn more about this closure project, visit MnDOT's website here.

Remember to check the traffic times before leaving and give yourself plenty of time to arrive at your destination safely.