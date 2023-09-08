Expand / Collapse search

How to watch Vikings GameDay Live on FOX 9 Sunday, Sept. 10

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings open their season at home on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with kickoff at noon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Before the game, FOX 9 has you covered with Vikings GameDay Live from 9:30-11 a.m. on FOX 9, and streaming on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on FOX9.com, your phone app, in the player above. 

1st and North: Week 1

Sports anchors from Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago, and Detroit team up to provide a season preview for the NFL's NFC North in the first episode of 1st and North.

Then, after the game, tune into Vikings postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m. and listen and watch FOX 9's new Vikings Now podcast wherever you get your podcasts, as well as streaming on-demand on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube.