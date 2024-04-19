Traffic camera tickets reconsidered in Minnesota Senate plan

Cameras are coming soon to give you traffic tickets in Minnesota.



Photo enforcement could start next June if the Minnesota House follows the state Senate’s lead.

The Senate scaled it back Friday from hundreds of cameras just about anywhere in the state to dozens in Minneapolis, Mendota Heights, and one more city and county yet to be determined.

Speeding cars are often photographed in Mendota Heights as a police camera moves around town.

For two years, officers have used it to change driving behavior.

"Traffic safety is one of the number one concerns of our residents," said Police Chief Kelly McCarthy.

They only send out warnings because current law doesn’t specifically allow enforcement by camera.

Minneapolis tried red light cameras almost 20 years ago, but the state Supreme Court ruled it wasn’t legal.

In the last two years, 32 people have died because of crashes involving speeding or red light violations in the city, so leaders are pushing for a legal program.

"We know that traffic safety camera programs save lives and reduce crashes," said Ethan Fawley, the city's Vision Zero coordinator.

A city outside the Twin Cities metro will join Minneapolis, Mendota Heights, and a county in piloting camera enforcement near schools and in areas with clear crash history.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) could put up cameras in highway work zones.

The locations would have to be publicized and drivers should see signage.

For the first 30 days, it’s just warnings, and after that running a red light or speeding by 10 to 20 mph would lead to $40 tickets. It’s $80 if a driver is more than 20 mph over the limit.

The pilot timeline is four years, at least for now.

"I would hope that after a year or maybe two of really good data, they would reconsider that because it is a tool that I think could increase safety in all of our communities," Chief McCarthy said.

The bill allows a number of cameras based on population.

The max for Minneapolis is 42, but the city plans to start with about ten cameras and then scale up.