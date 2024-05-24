Toyota SUV explodes in Los Angeles parking lot

A Toyota SUV exploded in a Los Angeles shopping plaza parking lot late Thursday night.

SkyFOX was over the scene near the intersection of Van Nuys Boulevard and Sherman Way in the Van Nuys neighborhood where the white Toyota 4Runner was completely destroyed.

No bodies or people were found inside the car around 10:50 p.m., May 23.

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion. A witness at the scene reports one person was taken to the hospital. It is unknown if that injured person owned the car or had anything to do with the explosion.

It is unknown if the explosion was caused by accident or if it was an intentional act.