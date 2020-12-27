Tow truck operator asks drivers to be extra cautious after a fellow driver gets hit by a car

article

A tow truck operator with Twin Cities Transportation and Recovery was hit and injured on Wednesday while trying to help a stranded driver on a freeway in the metro.

"We’re hopeful that the driver will be fine and back and action soon, it’s just one of those things you never want to have happened," said Director of Operations for Twin Cities Transportation and Recovery John Grindeland.

Grindeland says the driver is suffering from an injury involving his knee but is expected to be okay. He says it’s an important reminder to drivers to slow down and move over for tow trucks and any other emergency vehicles.

"Anytime you have the opportunity to slow down; if you can move over, it just it helps everybody towers or anybody working on the side of the road," Grindeland said.

With more snow expected in the coming days, Grindeland says this is an important reminder to slow down and move over.

Advertisement

According to the CDC, "from 2011 through 2016 reported 191 deaths in the motor vehicle towing industry. This number translates to an annual average fatality rate of nearly 43 deaths per 100,000 workers, more than 15 times the rate of 2.8 deaths per 100,000 workers for all U.S. private industries combined."